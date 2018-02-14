Hawks show best offensive effort of season on Senior Night | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 14, 2018 at 12:32 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The War Hawks fought a hard battle on Senior Night, Monday Feb. 5, against non-region opponent Orangeburg Prep, but came away with a loss 56-47. Reeves Schrimpf and Josh Padgett were honored prior to the game for their contributions on the court for Colleton Prep.

Schrimpf led the War Hawks on the boards, scoring 13 points in the game. Brandon Polk added 12 points and Jason Dennis had 10 points.

“We were in the game until the last minute, when the Indians pulled away making their free throws,” said Coach Charlie Brown. “We fought so hard — we just could not close the deal. My heart goes out to our seniors who played their hearts out. As a team, we played some great defense and some of our best offense of the year.”

The following evening, Colleton Prep traveled to Saint Andrews School, where they fell 74-40 to the Lions. Polk recorded 11 points and Dennis added seven points.

“Against one of the best teams in AA basketball, we worked extremely hard,” said Brown. “It is always a difficult night when a team can run five new players every couple of minutes. They pressed the whole game; overall, we handled that well, but broke down in the half sets.”

Against Thomas Heyward Academy on Thursday, Feb. 8, the War Hawks suffered another loss 69-35 in a make-up game from Feb. 2. Schrimpf recorded 11 points in the loss.

“We started off slow and were unable to gather any momentum,” said Brown.

In Colleton Prep’s fourth game of the week at home against Bethesda Academy, they came out on the short end of a 67-21 defeat. Polk led the War Hawks with 11 points on the boards.

“Bethesda is one of the most talented teams in our region and they play extremely fast paced,” said Brown. “The score does not reflect the effort we displayed tonight. We made them work for every basket. In our first meeting, they had seven or eight dunks — tonight they had none. The guys work hard on the defensive end and when two teams work hard, talent sometimes dominates. That is what happened tonight. As I told them after the game, when there is that type of effort, we can work with that. The wins will come.”

The War Hawks are 0-21 and 0-13 in Region IV-AA. They have one game remaining in the 2017-18 season, on the road against Hilton Head Prep on Tuesday Feb. 13.