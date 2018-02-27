Gym in Cottageville burns | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | February 27, 2018 8:26 am
The gym at the former Cottageville Elementary School was destroyed by fire this morning. Fire-Rescue crews are still on the scene, but Chief Barry McRoy said the building was totally destroyed.
