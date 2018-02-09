Guidelines to get flowers to your student | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 12:15 pm

Colleton County High School has issued the following guidelines to make the delivery of Valentine’s Day flowers to students go as smoothly as possible:

• All deliveries must be made to CCHS room 4113 and completed by 11 a.m. to insure students receive their flowers during lunch break.

• Florists must supply sheets with the student’s name (first, middle and last) and grade along with the flowers to the person in charge.

• Florists must remain until the lists have been checked for accuracy.

• Glass vases and balloons are not allowed on buses.

• Flowers are not to be delivered directly to students. No students will be called out of class to receive flowers. All flowers must be delivered to room 4113.