Guidelines to get flowers to your student | The Press and Standard

by The Press and Standard | February 9, 2018 5:00 am
Colleton County High School has issued the following guidelines to make the delivery of Valentine’s Day flowers to students go as smoothly as possible:
• All deliveries must be made to CCHS room 4113 and completed by 11 a.m. to insure students receive their flowers during lunch break.
• Florists must supply sheets with the student’s name (first, middle and last) and grade along with the flowers to the person in charge.
• Florists must remain until the lists have been checked for accuracy.
• Glass vases and balloons are not allowed on buses.
• Flowers are not to be delivered directly to students. No students will be called out of class to receive flowers. All flowers must be delivered to room 4113.
