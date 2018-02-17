Group makes quilts for foster kids | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 14, 2018 at 2:24 pm

Members of St. Peter’s A.M.E. Church partnered with the Colleton County Dept. of Social Services to provide over 20 quilts for foster children and vulnerable adults recently. The group meets monthly at the church fellowship hall to create quilts for love. From left are Barbara Campbell, Catherine Morse, Celia Price, Karen Brown, Esther Bright, Lucy Green, Sandra Polk (DSS program director), Emma Stevenson, Priscilla McClellan, Lillie Singleton, Betty Days, Gloristine Williams, Audrey Brown (DSS director), Mary Bennett and Sarah Washington.