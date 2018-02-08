Grand Slam Jam scheduled this Saturday | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 11:58 am

By Cindy Crosby

Cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Lady Cougar Softball Program will host their annual preseason tournament this upcoming Saturday, February 10, at the Ace Basin Sports Complex. The Grand Slam Jam, comprised of 16 teams, will see first pitches at 10:00 a.m. and continue throughout the day with a 5:00 start for the final set of games. The cost of admission is $10 and a full concession stand will be available.

Along with Colleton County, the following high school teams will be competing in the Grand Slam Jam on Saturday: Colleton Prep Academy, Stratford, Midland Valley, Hanahan, West Ashley, Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Bluffton, James Island, Beaufort, May River, Hilton Head, Branchville, AC Flora, Summerville and Ashley Ridge.

Colleton County will face May River High School at 11:00 a.m., Ashley Ridge at 1:00 p.m., Branchville at 2:00 p.m., and AC Flora at 4 p.m.

Colleton Prep is scheduled to take on Branchville High School at 10 a.m., AC Flora at 12 noon, Summerville at 2 p.m., and Ashley Ridge at 4 p.m.