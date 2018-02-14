Grand Slam Jam is success for CCHS softball program | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The weather cleared just in time for the Colleton County Lady Cougar Softball’s annual Grand Slam Jam held this past Saturday at the ACE Basin Sports Complex.

“It was great that we were able to get it in,” said Coach Rusty Adams. “I was very nervous Friday night. I must commend the staff at the Colleton County Recreational Center, especially Billy Todd, who was a great help in preparing the fields following the rain. I also had a lot of help from parents and JV players to help the event run smoothly.”

Although the Lady Cougars didn’t keep a scorebook for the scrimmage-like game conditions, Coach Adams was pleased with the progress he saw in his young team. “We didn’t keep a book or score, but I believe we got a lot out of the day,” said Adams. “We are still looking for the player who will step into the role of backup pitcher and we have some work to do on our defensive play. But, a lot of positives came from the day with our young players doing a solid job. We performed decently at the plate. We have a lot to learn from what we didn’t do as well.”

The Lady Cougars will open their 2018 season March 3-4 in the Pee Dee Pitch Off.

