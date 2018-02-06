George B. Simmons | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

HAVANA, FLA.: George B. Simmons, 72, of Havana, Fla., died on Feb. 2, 2018 at his home.

He was a native of Gadsden County where he was a member of New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church.

The service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday Feb. 10 at New Jerusalem MB Church in Havana, Fla., with burial at Conyer’s Cemetery in Attapulgus, Ga.

Family will receive friends for viewing from 3-7 p.m. Friday Feb. 9 at Bradwell Mortuary.

George is survived by his wife, Vanetta Simmons of Havana, Fla.; son, George Simmons, Jr. (Valerie) of Bristol, Fla.; brothers, Roosevelt Simmons of Walterboro and Woodrow Simmons of Tacoma, Wash.; sister, Cynthia Farmer of Walterboro; 10 grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Bradwell Mortuary of Quincy, Fla.