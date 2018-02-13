Frank Breland Miley Jr.| Obituaries | The Press and Standard

HAMPTON: Frank Breland Miley Jr., 79, of Hampton died Thursday Feb. 8, in Agape Hospice House in Lexington. He was born Feb. 28, 1938 in Walterboro and was the only child of Frank Breland Miley and Gertrude Cone Miley.

The small town of Early Branch was a perfect place for a boy that loved nature, fishing and hunting to grow up. After attending Wade Hampton High School, Frank graduated from Newberry College and began his career at Reichhold Chemicals in Hampton. He retired as plant manager of BTL Chemicals in 1988 after having a stroke.

Frank is survived by his wife of 59 years, Brenda Golden Miley; a son, Frank Breland “Trey” Miley, III and daughter-in-law, Theresa Burbage Miley of Lexington; and a daughter Mindy Miley of Charleston. He is also survived by grandsons, Frank Breland Miley, IV of Seattle, Wash., Brooks Miley and Bryce Miley, both of Lexington. He was predeceased by an infant granddaughter.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 13 at Hampton First Baptist Church with the Rev. Emerson Wiles officiating. Burial will follow in the Hampton Cemetery, directed by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home of Hampton.

Visitation will be in the church sanctuary from 2-3 p.m. before the service.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hampton First Baptist Church, 308 Oak Street East, Hampton, S.C. 29924, or Hampton Cemetery, c/o Linda O’Quinn, 402 Shaw Drive, Hampton, S.C. 29924 or the charity of your choice.