Forest Hills students get rewarded for reading | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | February 2, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: January 31, 2018 at 10:57 am
Students in the AR reading program at Forest Hills Elementary School were rewarded for achieving their reading goals with a visit to this game truck on Friday. The truck offered a wide variety of video games for students to enjoy.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.