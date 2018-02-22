Forest Circle may go back to work | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 21, 2018 at 9:53 am

A plan to transform the old Forest Circle Middle School into a new centralized district headquarters is taking shape.

Colleton County School District Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster explained that the possible repurposing of the building surfaced when the members of the school board asked the administration to conduct of feasibility study of using the empty building for either a sixth-grade academy or a centralized district office.

Based on that feasibility study, the board members were swayed towards using the building, located at 500 Forest Circle, as a centralized district office, as well as a new home for the district’s adult education and alternative education programs.

Dr. Foster pointed out that the wing of the former middle school constructed in 2005, measuring 26,100 square feet, could be renovated to become home for the adult education and alternative education programs under the plan.

The plan returned as a topic of discussion at the board’s Feb. 20 meeting with information on the projected costs of repurposing the building and a timeline for the renovation work as part of the discussion.

The alternative education program currently operates at the Colleton County Middle School building. It assists students, from grades 6-12, who need additional support in their education as well as students who violate the school district’s code of conduct. The move to the former middle school would allow the district to expand that program.

The adult education program currently operates at the school district’s Colleton Annex Learning Center at 609 Colleton Loop.

If the proposal moves forward, the annex building would be closed and put on the market. The annex is also the home of the Colleton County School Board meetings. Those meetings could be held at the centralized administrative offices, and the renovated facility could also be used to host meetings and training sessions.

The school district’s current offices are housed in a county-owned building at 213 N. Jefferies Blvd.

The age of the building, Dr. Foster said, results in the need for repairs and generates high maintenance costs. Although the school district has a lease with county government for the use of the building, there is no expense for the use of the building.

Dr. Foster said the district has been seeking to reduce the number of buildings it occupies to cut operating costs.

It was that goal that led to the closing of the Title One Center at 200-B S. Jefferies Blvd. two years ago. When that building was closed, Title One’s operations were moved to the annex building.

If the current plan comes to fruition, Title One would relocate with the rest of the district operations to the former middle school.

Forest Circle Middle School closed at the end of the 2011/2012 school year. The following school year, the former high school opened as the consolidated Colleton Middle School.

The original building, 25,140 square feet, was constructed in 1958, and an addition was built in 1970, adding 2,350 square feet to the building. The original construction and two additions brought the school’s total size to 53,600 square feet. The facility sits on 19.5 acres.