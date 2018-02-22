Fire departments join forces to battle blaze | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 21, 2018 at 10:08 am

Firefighters called to cope with a Feb. 17 fire were pretty sure what awaited them on Dandridge Road wasn’t what had been reported.

The calls into the dispatch center at 6:17 p.m. reported a shed fire.

Responding units could see a large column of thick black smoke rising into the sky as they were headed to the scene. They knew what they would face was going to be a lot more than a shed ablaze.

The fire, involving multiple outbuildings at a residence at 318 Dandridge Road, also drew the attention of a Colleton County Fire-Rescue firefighter-paramedic assigned to the C.A.R.E. Flight medical helicopter based at Colleton Medical Center. The fire was a short distance behind the helicopter base, and the firefighter-paramedic was the first on the scene.

He reported several outbuildings were on fire with explosions coming from one of the buildings.

A workshop was engulfed in flames and three outdoor storage buildings and several lean-to’s were also burning at the back of the residence, located in the unincorporated area in the Hyde Park Subdivision which sits on the Walterboro city limit.

The first fire engine to arrive at the fire deployed three handlines to begin fighting the fire. As one fire crew began using two of the lines to battle the fires in the back yard, another crew entered the residence.

All human occupants had safely exited the residence, but several animals remained inside.

The fire that started in the rear yard had spread to the home, burning the rear of the residence, entering through the back doors and windows on one side. The fire also extended throughout the attic.

The thick black smoke made visibility on Dandridge Road difficult. Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Walterboro Police Department began detouring traffic away from the fire scene.

A second alarm for county firefighters went out and the Walterboro Fire Department responded to the Colleton Medical Center parking lot as the fire extended into the grass and shrubs that bordered the medical center’s rear parking area. The medical center is located within the city fire department’s jurisdiction and was not accessible by county units working on Dandridge Road.

Due to their location behind the incident, two city fire engines were able to access a fire hydrant and use their deck guns from the parking lot to assist with extinguishing the multiple buildings.

The fire crews inside the home were able to knock down the flames inside, pulling down the ceiling in three rooms to put out the fire in the attic.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about 25 minutes.

The rear and attic of the home suffered damage. The fire burned through the roof in one area, but most personal items were saved.

Three interior rooms suffered some fire damage.

All but one building in the back yard were destroyed. A wooden fence across the back of the property also burned.

Several sections of the six-foot privacy fence on the property next door were destroyed, and the vinyl siding on one side of the home next door melted.

One handline was used to protect that home from further exposure to the flames.

Two occupants of the home were treated at the scene by firefighter-paramedics. One did not require ambulance transport, but a female was transported to Colleton Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

Another person in a neighboring home was also evaluated by crews but did not require transport to the hospital.

Firefighters found a large cat inside the home that was suffering from respiratory difficulty.

The feline was bought outside where firefighter-paramedics cleared its airway and administered oxygen until the animal was better.

Fire units were on the scene for over four hours.

Firefighters are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.