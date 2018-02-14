Females charged in home break-in | News | The Press and Standard

Two Colleton County females are in the Colleton County Detention Center, charged in connection with a Feb. 13 incident on Belmont Drive. Jalasia Barnett, 17, and Samera Lachae Wright, 18 both of Walterboro, were arrested Feb. 14 on charges of first-degree burglary and third-degree assault and battery by mob. in connection with the incident. The criminal charges allege that on Feb. 13 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Barnett and Wright allegedly entered a Belmont Drive residence to assault another female juvenile. During the altercation, several shots were fired into the dwelling from outside the residence, according to a press release issued by the sheriff’s office announcing the arrests. The incident report filed by the sheriff’s office said that law enforcement officials had been informed that between 10 and 12 shots were fired during the incident. The report’s dispatch log also stated that the two female suspects had been accompanied by four males. According to Lt. Tyger Benton, public information officer for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the case is still being investigated and further arrests and charges will be pending. Barnett and Wright are being held at the Colleton County Detention Center. At a Feb. 14 bond hearing, Wright and Barnett were given $10,000 concurrent cash surety bonds.