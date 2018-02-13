Elizabeth Linder Nettles | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO: Mrs. Elizabeth Linder Nettles, wife of the late Ralph Turner Nettles, passed away Saturday evening Feb. 10 at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro. She was 92.

Mrs. Nettles was born October 15, 1925 in the Mount Carmel Community of Colleton County to Walter M. Linder and Annie Beach Linder. She graduated from Walterboro High School in 1942, and was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church for 80 years. She and her late husband owned and operated Nettles Grocery Store at Stephens Crossroads. She was a selfless and loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by a son, Jimmy Nettles (Lynn) of Walterboro, and by a daughter, Dianne N. Nazareth (Ignatius) of Charleston. There are five grandchildren: Joni N. Penfield (Larry), Sara N. Plummer, Geena Nazareth, Christopher Nettles, and Jennifer Nettles. There are eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Randy Nettles, and by her siblings Grace L. Robertson, Lowell Linder, Barion Linder, Pauline L. Crawford, and her twin Senie L. Heverley.

Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Walterboro.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home of Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.