Elizabeth “Beth” Clamp Caskey | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO: Elizabeth “Beth” Clamp Caskey, daughter of Pennell M. Clamp Sr.and Patricia Singletary Clamp of Folly Beach, went home to be with our Lord on Feb. 21, 2018.

Beth was the granddaughter of the late Pennell Tully Clamp and Helen Carswell Clamp of Salley and the late Samuel Jackson Singletary and Margaret Strong Singletary of Lake City.

She is survived by her husband Robert “Rob” Caskey; her son Andrew Smith; her son Trent Smith; and her daughter Lauren Smith of the home. There is one brother, Danny Clamp of Folly Beach, 12 cousins, six aunts and uncles, and hundreds of friends and extended family.

Beth was born in Orangeburg on Oct. 14, 1970. She was a wife, a mother, a daughter and a sister. She was a radio personality on WALI 93.7 FM before she went to work for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. Beth was a member of St. Jude’s Episcopal Church in Walterboro.

Beth was a loving, compassionate, giving soul. She was always full of laughter and was completely devoted to her family and children. Beth always had a very soft spot in her heart for children, the elderly, helpless and abandoned animals, and anyone she thought she could help … even in the smallest way. Beth had a contagious enthusiasm for everything she did. She was a devoted fan of the Clemson Tigers, and her smile was always the brightest thing in any room.

Funeral services was held Sunday afternoon Feb. 25, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro. The family received friends immediately following the service. Graveside services were held Monday at 2:00 in the Oakview Cemetery in Salley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the American Liver Foundation.