E-Z Shops change ownership | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 14, 2018 at 1:52 pm

The seven E-Z Shops that serve the Colleton County area are changing hands.

Savannah-based Enmarket has announced an agreement with Brabham Oil Company Inc. to purchase its 34 E-Z Shop convenience stores in South Carolina.

The local convenience stores affected by the sale are located at 2204 Robertson Blvd., 1539 Bells Highway, 775 Bells Highway and 1796 Sniders Highway in Walterboro; 101 Palmetto Blvd. in Edisto Beach; 315 Yemassee Road in Yemassee; and 2410 S.C. Route 174 on Edisto Island.

Enmarket will assume operations of the Bamberg-based company in mid-April. The deal includes the purchase of Brabham Oil’s wholesale fuel distribution company.

At the present time, Enmarket has no plans to close any of the E-Z Shops. The 34 locations will effectively become Enmarket stores in mid-April but E-Z Shop signs will remain on the buildings until the company re-images, a company spokesman explained. It is expect to take a year to re-image all of the stores.

The Brabham Oil Company purchase marks the second acquisition in recent months for Enmarket. The two acquisitions will double Enmarket’s store count.

“Both Brabham Oil and the Colonial Group (Enmarket’s parent company) are fourth generation family-owned businesses who have built strong reputations in taking great care of their customers and employees in the markets in which they operate,” said Enmarket’s President Brett Giesick.

“We are proud that Brab (McCully) and his family have entrusted us with the awesome opportunity to continue to build the business that they have spent decades building,” he added. “Strategically, the 34 locations will enhance our presence in South Carolina, and will further build our brand in the Southeast.”

Brabham Oil and Enmarket have ties that date back to 1929 when Clarence M. Brabham opened a small wholesale petroleum business as a reseller for Colonial Oil. The company served as a wholesale jobber for major fuel brands such as Shell, BP, Phillips 66, and Chevron for several decades.

In 1999, Brabham Oil recognized the need for private label gasoline and launched the Horizon brand. Today E-Z Shop convenience stores and Horizon fuel are one of the largest and most recognized chains in South Carolina.

“Brabham Oil Co. Inc. was founded by Clarence M. Brabham in 1929 in Bamberg. The company survived his service in World II and the Korean War. The company has been family owned and operated for four generations, which is very rare in the business world. Being surrounded by excellent people has been the key to success over the years. Mr. Brabham always said, ‘Warm fuels make warm friends’ and he loved that part of the business. The friendships established by this company with customers and suppliers over the years have been vital to its success and will always be treasured. We look forward to the family business tradition being continued by the good folks at Enmarket,” said Brabham Oil Company President Brab McCully.

Enmarket, founded as Interstate Stations by Robert Demere in 1963, is part of Savannah-based Colonial Group Inc. The retailer operates convenience stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Previously known as Enmark, it launched a rebranding initiative in 2015 to better align with its commitment to fresh food and health. Enmarket completed the acquisition of 35 Clyde’s Markets on Dec. 1. The addition of the EZ-Shop stores will bring the company to a total of 122 operating stores, making Enmarket the 54th largest convenience store operator in the country.