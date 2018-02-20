Dorothy Williams Murphy | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 20, 2018 at 9:19 am

MASHAWVILLE – Mrs. Dorothy Williams Murphy, 87, of Mashawville, entered into rest Monday morning Feb. 19, 2018, at the Colleton Courtyard in Walterboro. She was the wife of the late Mr. Farris Dwight “Doc” Murphy.

Born Sept. 4, 1930, in Hampton County, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Williams and the late Mary Edna Crosby Williams Causey. She was a retired operator from AT&T. She was a faithful member of Jacksonboro Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Mabryce Tuten Missionary Group. She was a member of the H2U group at the Colleton Medical Center and was a member of the AT&T Pioneers. She will always be remembered for the love she possessed for her family.

Surviving are: a daughter, Rebecca Jones and her husband Geoffrey of Omaha, Neb.; a son-in-law, Howard Waldrop of Mashawville; two brothers, Johnnie Causey of Furman and Robert Causey and his wife Peggy of Furman; and a sister, Margie Godley of Jacksonboro. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Samantha Waldrop Kizer and her husband Dale, Jordan Waldrop and his wife Jennifer, Trey Waldrop, and Katy Jones; and four great-grandchildren, Ashley, Evan, Tanner, and Ellie; as well as her nieces and nephews, Linda Poole, Debra Drew, Jesse Phillips, Roby Causey, and Chinon Conder. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Kay Waldrop.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Jacksonboro Baptist Church Relay For Life Team, 3277 Clover Hill Road, Green Pond, S.C. 29446.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon Feb. 22, 2018, at the graveside at Lebanon Methodist Churchyard in Scotia.

Family and friends are invited to call during a time of visitation this Wednesday from 5-7 o’clock The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.