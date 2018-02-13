Doris Moore Hiersn | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO: Doris Moore Hiers passed away Wednesday morning Feb. 7 at the National Healthcare Center in Columbia, surrounded by her loving family. She was 78.

Doris was born in Colleton County October 13, 1939 a daughter of the late Leroy and Florence Hill Moore. She was a devoted mother and homemaker, an excellent Southern cook, and was a lifelong member of the Black Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children: Judy Hiers Williams (Ken) of Sweetwater, Tenn., Vicky Hiers of Walterboro, and Gene Hiers of Columbia. There are four grandchildren: Jimmy and Jennifer Lemacks, and Keith and Ashley Rahn. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, and her former husband, Gene Hiers of Walterboro. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Hiers, and by two sisters, Martha “Vennie” Lyons, and Nell Crosby.

Funeral services were held Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, with burial following in the Black Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to their local Meals on Wheels program.

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home of Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.