Crime Reports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 31, 2018 at 10:37 am

Lawn care

equipment stolen

A resident of Macon Lane called the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Jan. 27 after he discovered that someone had taken a utility trailer from the rear of his home.

The $3,800 trailer contained two riding lawn mowers worth a total of $8,000.

The man reported the trailer was apparently taken sometime between Jan. 24 and Jan. 27.

Charity event

funds disappear

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was called to Broxton Bridge Highway the afternoon of Jan. 27 after organizers of a charity event discovered the money bag containing the proceeds was gone.

The money bag, containing a large amount of cash and checks, along with a woman’s coat and a cell phone, had disappeared.

Student may face criminal charge

A school resource officer at Colleton County High School at 150 Cougar National Drive was asked to check on a report that a group of male students were smoking in the students’ parking lot on the afternoon of Jan. 26.

As the deputy investigated, he reportedly discovered that one of the students was in possession of a buck knife.

The incident was reported to the Department of Juvenile Justice to determine if a charge of having a weapon on school grounds should be filed against the student.

Discarded meth

lab found

A member of the sheriff’s office was dispatched to the 400 block of Lakeshore Drive the morning of Jan. 28 to check on the contents of a travel bag that was left in a ditch alongside the road.

When the deputy checked inside the bag, he found what appeared to be parts from a small methamphetamine lab used to cook the drug.

A detective trained in the proper handling of a meth lab was called to the scene to secure the material.

Homeowner finds roof gone

A Green Pond man went to check on his rental property on Wren Lane on Jan. 24 to find the roof had been taken off.

Responding deputies found the roof lying on its side at the rear of the residence.

The investigation continues.