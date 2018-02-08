Crime Briefs | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 3:09 pm

Man injured

by gunfire

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center to interview a man who was being treated for a gunshot wound to the knee.

The man said that he exited Classics at 2444 Robertson Boulevard on Feb. 5 at 2:35 a.m., saw bright lights and was shot.

He was able to drive to a friend’s house and then have his friend drive him to Colleton Medical Center for treatment.

The victim could not offer the deputy any information on who or why someone shot at him.

Woman arrested

on burglary charge

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on Keegan Drive Feb. 5 at 8:46 p.m. concerning a burglary.

The resident said that two laptops and a necklace had been taken from the residence and suggested who had commitment the burglary.

The named suspect reportedly admitted to taking the items from the home.

The investigation led to the arrest of Cassady F. Wiggins, 18, of Walterboro on a burglary charge.

Man faces multiple charges

A Walterboro man was arrested on multiple charges after city police responded to a shots-fired call in the area of Chaplin and Strickland streets on Feb. 2 at 11:34 a.m.

Police were told that the suspect discharged his weapon in her yard before walking up he road and entering a wooded area. She suspected he was hiding the gun in the woods.

As the officer was interviewing the victim, the suspect came walking back out of the woods, headed for her residence.

The man was taken into custody and placed in a cruiser. He allegedly attempted to kick out the car’s rear window.

A search of the woods recovered a handgun lying by a tree. A computer check determined that it had been reported stolen in North Charleston.

A search of the yard revealed three spent shell casings.

The incident resulted in the arrest of Cory Lamont Robinson on charges of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony, unlawful carrying of a pistol, pointing and/or presenting a firearm, discharging a firearm within the city limits, possession of stolen property and public intoxication.