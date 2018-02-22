Crime Brief | The Press and Standard

Traffic stop produces arrests

A Walterboro man was arrested on four charges following a traffic stop at Hampton Street and Robertson Boulevard the morning of Feb. t18.

A city police officer was on Hampton Street working traffic enforcement at 1:39 a.m. when he reported watching a vehicle with a non-functioning headlight turn from Hampton Street onto Robertson Boulevard and then enter a gas station.

The officer followed the vehicle into the gas station and approached the driver, who told him that he did not have a valid driver’s license and had an empty open container of beer in the center console.

The officer reportedly spotted a bag of marijuana in the vehicle.

A computer check determined that the man’s license had been suspended for failure to pay an accumulation of traffic tickets.

The man was taken into custody on marijuana and driving while under suspension charges and taken to the detention center. He received a warning about the headlight.

At the detention center, the man was searched as part of the booking process. Officers reportedly found a container of over-the-counter medication in the pocket of his shorts, which he was wearing underneath a pair of jeans.

Inside the container were 12-and-one-half round multi-colored pills and seven pieces of a white pill.

The suspect allegedly told the searchers that the round pills were Ecstasy and the pieces of white pills were Xanax.

That discovery led to more charges for possession of Schedule I narcotics and possession of Schedule IV narcotics being added to the earlier charges filed against the suspect, Alfonzo L. Green, 32, of Walterboro.