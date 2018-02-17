CPA students are finalists in regional spelling bee | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 14, 2018 at 2:00 pm

Colleton Prep Academy class finalists in grades 3-8 participated in the SCISA Regional Spelling Bee. Maddie Tomashpolsky and West Brown will advance to the SCISA State Spelling Bee on Feb. 21 at Williamsburg Academy.