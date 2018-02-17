CPA students are finalists in regional spelling bee | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | February 17, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: February 14, 2018 at 2:00 pm
Colleton Prep Academy class finalists in grades 3-8 participated in the SCISA Regional Spelling Bee. Maddie Tomashpolsky and West Brown will advance to the SCISA State Spelling Bee on Feb. 21 at Williamsburg Academy.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.