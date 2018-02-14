CPA Softball goes undefeated in Grand Slam Jam | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 14, 2018 at 12:58 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep varsity girls’ softball team went 4-0 in the Grand Slam Jam held at the ACE Basin Sports Complex, hosted by the Colleton County Softball Program. The Lady War Hawks defeated Branchville High School (3-1), AC Flora (9-0), Summerville High School (2-0) and Ashley Ridge (4-1).

“I was so impressed with the girls this weekend,” said first-year head coach Gabby Bedard. “This was the first time we have gotten together as a team this season. Our pitching looked sharp and no one went hitless. Anna Garrett Carter, Meredith Ware and Rachel Wright all made their appearance on the mound this weekend. I think we will be a force to be reckoned with at the plate offensively and defensively. People will be surprised by what we have to offer this year. I predict big, big things for us this season.”

The Lady Hawks will kick-off their season Feb. 27 against Jefferson Davis on the road.

Look for our online gallery from this past weekend’s Grand Slam Jam at walterborolive.com.