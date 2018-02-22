CPA softball begins quest for AA title | Spring Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Lady Hawk softball team has a new head coach at the helm for the 2018 season — Gabby Bedard. Coach Bedard, who begins her coaching career at Colleton Prep, will be looking to make noise in SCISA this season and ensure her team continues the winning tradition known as CPA softball.

Colleton Prep is coming off a 21-5 overall season in 2017, where they went 3-1 in conference play and advanced to the SCISA State Tournament. After going 1-2 in the end-of-season tournament and making an early exit, the Lady Hawks are chomping for a repeat shot.

“I am extremely excited to be back on the diamond — but on the other side of things,” said Bedard. “This is going to be a good season for these girls. They are raw and hard-working. We are bound to do big things with this group. I think we are really going to shock some people this season.”

According to Bedard, her goals are aligned with what the program is known for — winning. “The goal is always to win region and then state,” she said. “We are highly capable of doing so this year, so stay tuned. We have been practicing and conditioning every day after school. They have so much raw individual talent and the team chemistry is undeniable. These girls are training with a purpose this year.”

Although CPA will field a young squad with only one senior, that doesn’t translate into experience on the field. Many of the Lady Hawks’ younger players will bring a wealth of experience to the table from playing travel ball and participating on the JV squad last year.

“There are a few eighth- and ninth-graders I have called up who will need to fill important roles this season including Rachel Wright, Haley Bootle, Taylor Tomedolskey and Rianna Bailey,” said Bedard.

Key returners to the program include Weslin Jones, Meredith Ware, Anne Garrett Carter, Elizabeth Anne Dean, Mollie Warren, Langley Harter and Brittany Brownlee. “These girls are the foundation to this team,” said Bedard. “This group of girls are used to playing with one another and their chemistry is unlike many other teams.”

Bedard, originally from Winder, Ga., played NCAA Division II softball for Newberry College for three years and graduated with a B.A. in early childcare management. While at Newberry, Bedard was a three-year varsity starter and was named All SAC Second Team selection (2013), All SAC First Team selection (2015) and Division II All-Southeast Region Second Team selection.

During her career at Peachtree Ridge High School, Bedard was a four-year varsity starter and helped her team to a region championship in 2009, a state runner-up in 2008 and reach the final four in the state playoffs in 2006 and 2009.

She was named four-time All-Region, three-time All-County, two-time All-State (first team) and was selected to the prestigious Adidas Futures Top 100 team.

Colleton Prep’s varsity roster will include Langley Harter (Soph) OF/Catcher; Weslin Jones (Fr) IF; Rachel Wright (Fr) OF/P; Anne Garrett Carter (Jr) IF/P; Mollie Warren (Jr) Utility; Taylor Tomedolskey (8th) Utility; Brittany Brownlee (Sr.) IF; Haley Bootle (8th) Utility; Elizabeth Ann Dean (Jr) C/Utility; Meredith Ware (Jr) IF/P and Rianna Bailey (Fr) OF.