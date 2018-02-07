Cougars sitting in No. 2 spot in region 8-AAAA | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 6, 2018

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County varsity boys’ basketball team improved to 16-6 overall and 6-2 in Region 8-AAAA after back-to-back conference wins last week. The Cougars prevailed easily in a 79-32 defeat over the Beaufort Eagles at home on Tuesday Jan. 30, then picked up a 79-64 road win over the Hilton Head Seahawks on Friday Feb. 2.

Colleton County has a strong hold on the No. 2 spot in the region, currently behind Berkeley (8-0) and in front of the No. 3 Stall (5-3).

Against Beaufort, De’Iajae Ferguson led Colleton County, scoring 16 points with three rebounds, five assists and six steals. Tristian Nieves added 14 points with four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Bailey Encalade and Nyeem Green both recorded 11 points in the game.

Encalade was named Player of the Game against the Eagles.

In Friday’s road win over Hilton Head, senior Tristian Nieves scored 36 points with three rebounds, four assists and a steal. Ferguson added 10 points with five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Javon Williams was named Player of the Game against Hilton Head, recording two points, five rebounds and five assists.

The Cougars were scheduled to travel to Berkeley (8-0 in Region 8-AAAA) Tuesday Feb. 6 and will host Stall (5-3) for Senior Night Thursday Feb. 8.