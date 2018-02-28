Cougars fall in opening round Berkeley Diamond Classic | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 28, 2018 at 11:28 am

By CINDY CROSBY

Against Stratford in the opening round of the Berkeley Diamond Classic, the Cougars fell 7-6 after battling back from a four-run deficient in the third inning.

Henry Gibson went 2-3 on the day, with two RBIs to lead Colleton County. Alan Grym went 2-4 at the plate, while Trey Nettles, Cody Cox, Ethan Bryan, Austin Barwick and Tristan Hiott recorded hits.

Grym earned the start for Colleton tCounty, surrendering four runs on six hits across four innings, striking out five.

Chase Hadwin threw three innings out of the bullpen, allowing one earned run and claiming four strikeouts.

“We fell down early 4-0 heading into the bottom of the third,” said Coach Jermale Paige. “We did a good job of coming back to tie the game and eventually taking the lead. It was a back-and-forth battle, but they managed to score two runs on an error in the sixth inning, giving them the advantage.

“We made a lot of physical and mental errors that cost us the game,” said Paige. “We look to move forward and learn from our mistakes. It is a process — we will get there one day at a time.”

Earlier in the week, the Cougars earned a 4-3 win in a game-like scrimmage over Fort Dorchester.

The Cougars were slated to play the Berkeley Stags in round two of the tournament Monday Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. and will face Andrews High School Wednesday Feb. 28 in round three. Seeding for the championships will begin following round three and games will be played Saturday March 3.