Cougars exit AAAA playoffs in round two | Sports | The Press and Standard

Future bright for Cougar basketball

By CINDY CROSBY

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

The Colleton County Cougar basketball team was eliminated in round two of the SCHSL AAAA State Playoffs following a 63-47 loss against the No. 1 seed Lakewood High School on Saturday Feb. 17. The Cougars earned a 75-67 win in the opening round of playoffs over North Myrtle Beach held Wednesday Feb. 14 at home.

The Cougars finished the 2017-18 season 18-8 overall and 7-3 in Region 8-AAAA.

Coach Jacob Smith recorded his 200th career win last Wednesday with the opening round win over North Myrtle Beach High School.

In the win over North Myrtle Beach, two Cougars recorded double-doubles. Nyeem Green scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Tristian Nieves added 17 points with 10 rebounds. Green was named Player of the Game for his efforts.

Against Lakewood, Green again led Colleton County on the boards, scoring 19 points along with five rebounds. De’Iajae Ferguson had 10 points and four rebounds in the loss to the Gators. Green again was awarded Player of the Game for his efforts in the game.

“Last week was special,” said Coach Jacob Smith. “My kids left it all on the court. We won a home playoff game and I was happy to see my players reach round two of the playoffs for the first time since 2005-06. I told the players they have no reason to hold their heads down. I am proud of their body of work this season and they accomplished a lot. I want to give special acknowledgment to this senior class — they were the foundation this season to make Colleton County relevant in basketball.

“I now challenge my returning players to keep the tradition alive,” said Smith. “Now it is their time to learn how to lead. The future is bright with our program. We have a great group of young men coming up from the ranks of JV, middle school and the recreation program.”