Cougars clench home playoff berth | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 14, 2018 at 12:53 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

The Colleton County varsity boys’ basketball team (17-7, 7-3) clinched a Lower State AAAA home playoff berth following last week’s 80-71 win over Stall High School on Senior Night. The Cougars, seeded in the No. 2 spot, will host North Myrtle Beach in the No. 3 spot. Tipoff is planned for 7 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 14 and fans are asked to wear all white for “White Out.”

This is the second consecutive playoff bid the Cougars have earned under the leadership of two-year head coach Jacob Smith. Colleton County will be looking to avenge their round one early exit last season against Hartsville (67-60).

In last week’s 63-57 loss to Berkeley High School, Nyeem Green led Colleton County, scoring 18 points and capturing three rebounds. Jerry Green and Tristian Nieves both recorded 13 points in the game.

Stats were unavailable as of press time for the win over Stall.

In the win over Stall High School, the Cougars honored their five seniors: De’Iajae Ferguson, Tyler Gantt, Tristian Nieves, Nyeem Green and Jerry Green. Ferguson and Nieves were presented with special “1000 Point” basketballs to recognize their career scoring efforts.

“We played most of the game against Berkeley well, except for the final four minutes of the game,” said Coach Jacob Smith. “Against Stall, we were determining the region runner-up. Our kids played well, and we were able to defeat Stall to cinch a home playoff game. I am proud of my kids for back-to-back winning seasons. The future is bright for our program. I want to thank my five seniors for their hard work this season.”

The Colleton County JV team finished 11-4 on the season, while the Colleton County Middle School Program finished 8-3.

See The Press and Standard’s online gallery for more photos from Colleton County’s Senior Night, walterborolive.com.