Cougar Wrestling captures three Region 8-AAAA Individual titles | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 30, 2018 at 3:46 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Cougar Wrestling team competed in the Region 8-AAAA Individual Wrestling Tournament held at Cane Bay High School Thursday Jan. 25.

The Cougars brought home three individual region titles including Wyatt O’Quinn (126), Tyrese Pressey (182) and John Campbell (285). They also captured a runnerup title, Blaine Cook (113), and two third-place finishes in Terreak Gadson (170) and Fernando Leyva (220).

“I was impressed with their showing at the Region 8-AAAA tournament last week,” said Coach Packy Burke.

“As a team, they showed that we can compete with all the teams in our region. Only taking eight wrestlers (14 weight classes) and coming home with three champions, a runnerup and two third-place finishes should give them confidence and motivation to work hard and compete for the podium in the AAAA Lower State Tournament.”

The Cougars will compete in the Lower State Individual Tournament scheduled Feb. 16-17 at Beaufort High School.