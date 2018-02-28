Cougar Soccer hoping to put wins in the book this spring | Sports Preview | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County boys’ soccer program is under new leadership this season and will be looking to improve upon its 2017 season where the team finished 1-13 overall and 0-10 in Region 8-AAAA.

Ben Crutcher, in his first year at CCHS, will lead the Cougar soccer program. A veteran soccer coach in his 18th year, Crutcher serves as a health and physical education teacher at Colleton County High School.

“I’m really looking forward to turning the boys’ soccer program around and hoping to win a few games this year,” said Crutcher. “I’d really like to win at least four games this year and make the playoffs. The boys program has never made the playoffs at Colleton County High.”

The soccer program has been hard at work in the off season, preparing and conditioning under the new leadership and revamped program.

“As soon as football season ended, we started doing voluntary conditioning that included weight lifting, running and agility drills three times a week,” said Crutcher. “Our initial numbers were low, but once we had official tryouts, we ended up having 34 high school boys coming out, giving us the numbers for both a JV team of 16 players and a varsity team of 18 players.”

Crutcher’s roster will be rooted in the leadership and skill of seniors Garrett Tyler and Campbell Pryor. “I’m expecting big things from Tyler and Pryor, as they have the most experience,” said Crutcher. “I’ll also be leaning heavily on Lance Calcutt (junior) to contribute as well. I also have a freshman who could significantly help us out this season.”

The Cougars participated in two preseason scrimmages where they suffered losses against a strong Bishop England team (6-0) and lost a close match against Pinewood Prep (3-0).

“The boys played pretty good against Pinewood, but came up short,” said Crutcher.

The Cougars were scheduled to travel to North Charleston Monday Feb. 26 for the season opener and travel to Stratford on Wednesday Feb. 28.