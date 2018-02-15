Cougar Baseball holds Alumni Game | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 14, 2018 at 1:18 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County baseball program held an alumni game this past Saturday at the ACE Basin Sports Complex in conjunction with its perlo fundraiser. Originally planned to be held at Cougar Park, the game was moved due to poor field conditions and ongoing water drainage issues at Colleton County High School.

“It was a great day for our program and community,” said second-year Head Coach Jermale Paige. “The team had a chance to play against outside competition for the first time this season and they did pretty well, defeating the alumni 6-2.

“It was great for the team to see how much the alumni of this program actually follow their success and want them to do well,” said Paige. “It really gives them something to play for. We had 23 alumni who played and about 10 who just watched.

“I want to thank the alumni for coming back and showing their support for the program,” he said. “I would also like to thank the parents and everyone who contributed to the event. The players and coaches truly appreciate their efforts.”

A few of the participating alumni included: Sean Baker, Eric Nettles, Eric Jordan, Luke Crosby, Alan Grym, Ryan Penfield, Dalton Colson, Reese Penfield, Parker Seabrook, Dustin Call, Owen Bridge, Chris Carter, Gunner Bowen, Bradley Davis, Willis Dobison, Jermale Paige, Tim Hickman, Jonathan Bailey, Marshall Rentz, Joshua Kinard, Andy Nettles, Mark Blankenship and Jake Jacobs.

Additional photos from Saturday’s alumni game may be viewed on The Press and Standard’s Facebook page or walterborolive.com.