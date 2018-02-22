Cougar Baseball: Big shoes to fill | Spring Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Cougar Baseball will start the 2018 season knowing the expectations are high and the shoes they must fill are large. Coming off the most successful season in the history of Colleton County baseball, the Cougars will be hungry for a repeat.

After finishing 16-11 overall and 8-2 in Region 8-AAAA in 2017, along with capturing the region championship for the first time in the history of Colleton County High School, the Cougars rolled undefeated through the district playoff bracket to earn the District VIII Championship. They were eliminated in round three of the SCHSL Lower-State Championships.

All under the leadership of first-year head coach — Jermale Paige.

“I’m very excited to be back on the baseball field and in season, and the team is excited as well,” said Paige. “We’re looking to pick up where we left off last year and continue our success. Our goals are the same every year, and that is to compete for a region title and state title. The team believes in that and that’s what we think about every time we step on the field.”

Colleton County will have a host of key starters back in place this season and experience will be seen around the field. But Paige is also counting on some new faces to make major contributions.

“There are several guys who I expect to step up for us this year and fill some important roles,” said Paige. “Jackson Morelli will be key on the mound, as well as in the outfield. Lane Lee will be needed on the mound and I expect his bat to be useful in the lineup. Jackson Bell and Ben Kennedy will be first-year varsity players who will contribute on both defense and offense.

“I expect all of my seniors to be leaders, whether they are in the game or not,” said Paige.

“I want them to lead vocally or by example. These seniors experienced something great last year, and we stress every day that we want to be even greater this year.”