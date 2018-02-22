Cottageville woman killed in crash | News | The Press and Standard

A driver was killed and two others injured in a head-on crash on U.S. 17-A in the Cottageville area the evening of Feb. 21.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey reports that Dianne Porcher, 57, of Griffith Acres Road in Cottageville was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy at the forsenic unit of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston will determine the cause of death.

According to the report filed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Porcher was traveling north on U.S. 17-A near McDanieltown Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. when her vehicle drifted into the southbound lane and collided head-on with a southbound car.

The driver and occupant of the southbound car were transported to the hospital with injuries.