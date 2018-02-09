Colleton Center adds new staff, board member | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 1:58 pm

The Colleton Center is pleased to announce the addition of Gregg Steele Heppner to the staff, and Marilyn Fryar to the board of directors.

Heppner, the Center’s new part-time programming and production director, relocated to Colleton County after over 12 years at SiriusXM, most recently as SiriusXM’s VP/general manager of west coast programming operations.

Heppner also served as SiriusXM’s VP of music programming, responsible for all rock music content, classical, blues programming, and was tasked with overseeing specialty and event programming of live concert broadcasts, festival coverage, and high profile “subscriber-only” events.

During this time, he created relationships with many top-tier artists. This included working with Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, Elton John, Tom Petty, Coldplay, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, AC/DC, The Who, and many others. He directly oversaw the 35+ channels of programming content, and the 200 employees who create these channels’ content — their specialty show hosts, and the channel’s programmers and producers.

Before joining SiriusXM, Heppner spent over seven years with then-Clear Channel (now iHeart Radio) in Miami-Ft Lauderdale as regional director of programming and brand manager. He also worked in artist management, helping the career of James Brown and others.

Heppner joins Jean Harrigal, part time executive director, and will be responsible for establishing a schedule of programs for the Colleton Center’s auditorium and gallery and also manage the Center’s technical and physical operations, including lighting, sound and video equipment.

In addition, Heppner will assist with enhancing the Center’s social media outreach.

Recently added to the Center’s Board of Directors is Marilyn E. Fryar, executive assistant at Colleton Medical Center.

Fryar is a Walterboro resident with over 45 years’ experience providing professional, administrative support to senior executives. She is a 1968 graduate of Ruffin High School and a 2011 graduate of Leadership Colleton. Marilyn is married to Johnny Fryar, retired from the U.S. Army. They are the parents of one daughter and have two grandchildren.

She serves on the missionary board at her church, St. James Baptist Church in Branchville, and is a member of the S.C. Hospital Association of Executive Assistants.

Kathie Smith, board chair, said, “We are delighted to have Gregg and Marilyn on our team as we move forward in preparation for our newly renovated facility’s re-opening in late spring, offering a variety of opportunities and performances for our region.”

Other current board members are Karla Daddieco, treasurer; Diane Downey; Rick Hawkins, chair elect; Grey Holmes; Sabrina Johnson and Diane Polk. Tracy Johnston, immediate past chair, serves on the Advisory Committee.

Honorary Board members are Rep. Robert Brown and Sen. Margie Bright Matthews.

The Center is also planning its 5th Smoke in the ‘Boro regional barbecue cook-off competition at Coastal Electric Co-op on March 16-17. This event, open to the public, benefits Coastal Electric’s non-profit organization, Operation RoundUp, as well as The Colleton Center’s non-profit activities.

The Colleton Center is currently undergoing strategic planning, during which the board and staff have developed a vision statement: “To become the most successful community focused arts and education civic center in the rural Lowcountry;” and a revised mission statement: “To utilize the historic Hampton Street School as an arts and civic center to provide arts and educational performances and events, affordable studio space for artists, and venues for family and community cultural functions for the diverse residents and visitors in the rural Lowcountry.”

For more information, call 843-549-8360.