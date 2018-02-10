CMC wears red for National Wear Red Day | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 2:09 pm

Colleton Medical Center went “Go Red” as part of The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women National Wear Red Day on Feb. 2. February is dedicated to raising awareness about heart disease. In just a single day, about 3,000 Americans suffer from a heart attack. And every 34 seconds someone will die from a cardiac-related illness. Colleton Medical Center employees gathered in the shape of a heart to show off their “red” in front of the hospital Friday to celebrate National Wear Red Day.