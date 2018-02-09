Clergy Appreciation to be held at VVH | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 12:17 pm

The annual Clergy Appreciation Week celebration will be held by the Walterboro Civitans Club on Monday Feb. 12 at the Veterans Victory House. A meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. with the program at 12:30 p.m. in the main dining room.

Guest speaker will be Pastor Phillip Taylor of Saints Center Ministries. Special music will be provided by Edward Floyd with Abigail and Grayson Altman.

Since 1960, Civitans have recognized members of the local clergy for their service to the community during the first week of February. “Their work away from the pulpit often goes unnoticed, but they spend untold hours each week counseling parishioners, performing community outreach, preparing sermons, organizing church activities and special events and managing the day-to-day operation of a church,” said Civitan Donald Davis.

The tradition is in memory of “The Four Chaplains” who died on the USAT Dorchester during World War II. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the sinking of the Dorchester, during which only 230 of 902 soldiers survived. Four chaplains, each of a different faith, assisted the soldiers as the ship went down, giving their life jackets to four young men. As the ship sank, survivors saw the four — C.V. Poling, A.D. Goode, G.L. Fox and J.P. Washington — arms linked and braced against the slanting deck, still offering prayers.