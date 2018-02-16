City officials visit statehouse | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | February 16, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: February 14, 2018 at 1:58 pm
Walterboro City Council and staff attended the Municipal Association of South Carolina Hometown Legislative Action Day on Tuesday Feb. 6. From left are Bill Young, Jeff Molinari, Carl Brown, Senator Margie Bright-Matthews, Judy Bridge, Hank Amundson, Bobby Bonds, and James Broderick. Not pictured: Paul Siegel.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.