Churches honored at Clergy Appreciation Day | News | The Press and Standard

Churches honored at Clergy Appreciation Day

Last Updated: February 21, 2018 at 10:43 am

Two local churches were honored for their community service during the annual Clergy Appreciation Day held Feb. 12 at Veterans Victory House. The Walterboro Civitans recognized Edgewood Baptist Church for its food pantry and St. Peter A.M.E. Church for its operation as a shelter in inclement weather with awards presented by club member Donald Davis.

The program began with lunch for local clergy, veterans and Civitan members. Civitan President Maryann Blake opened the program with Rev. Daniel Cooper giving the invocation and Edward Floyd leading the national anthem. Mayor Pro-Tem Paul Siegel read the City of Walterboro’s proclamation honoring local clergy. Abigail and Grayson Altman sang “America the Beautiful” after which Capt. (Ret.) John R. Wallace, U.S. Coast Guard, read the “Saga of the Four Chaplains.”

The keynote speaker, Elder Phillip M. Taylor Sr., of Saints Center Ministries was introduced by Civitan member Eric Campbell.

The Rev. Doug Tuten of Hendersonville Baptist Church delivered the benediction.