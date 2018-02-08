CCHS Soccer to hold annual Alumni Game | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 12:01 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County High School Soccer Program will hold its annual Alumni Game Saturday Feb. 17 at Cougar Stadium with the girls’ kickoff planned for 3 p.m. and boys’ kickoff at 5 p.m.

All previous alumni from Walterboro High School and Colleton County are invited to participate. A $20 participation fee will be collected at the field and players will receive an official alumni t-shirt. Donations will also be accepted to benefit the CCHS Soccer Program.

For more information, or to confirm a playing spot, contact Coach Dan Wiggins at 843-562-6006 or Coach Crutcher at 502-682-8069.