CCHS recognizes Pat C. Grant | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 21, 2018 at 10:33 am

By Anna Stevens Bright

Colleton County High School is continuing its celebration of African-American History Month by recognizing local trailblazers who have made a profound impact on this community.

Last Monday, the Honorable Patricia Cockrum Grant was honored for her contributions to Colleton County. Grant, the daughter of the late Luvern Cockrum Logan and Willie Nesbitt, was raised by her grandparents, David and Lugenia Cockrum in Round O. The oldest of eight siblings, Grant is a 1966 graduate of Colleton High School and attended S.C. State University.

In November 2000, she became the Clerk of Court, the first African American to hold a county-wide elected position in Colleton County. Her employment in other positions has spanned a period of four decades. Active in her community, civic, and state organizations, she also sits on several local and state boards.

She is married to Glenn Grant, and they have two sons and four grandchildren. They are members of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Walterboro.

Grant was interviewed by students Destiny Scott and Kari Edwards, members of Mrs. Bright’s English IV Honors class. One of the questions asked in the interview was “What is some advice about success that you would give to the young people of Colleton County High School?” With a serious smile, Grant said, “Have a plan after high school. Get your education first before you get married and have a family. Also, keep a clean record.”

Other trailblazers who were recognized last week during the morning announcements were Dr. Wayne M. Memminger (chiropractor), Franklin R. Smalls (retired educator and city councilman), the Honorable Jennifer Peters Wilson (chief judge at the City of Myrtle Beach), Michael Green (educator), and Dr. Queenie L. Crawford (retired educator/educational consultant).

The interview segments can be found on YouTube under “CCHS Announcements.”

Students who videotaped the Grant interview were Al’Jaya Robinson and Garrett Tyler. Ashlyn Rawls, also a student in the same class, provided the group picture for the interview session.