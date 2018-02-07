CCHS Baseball to host Alumni Game | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 12:00 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County High School Cougar Baseball Program will host its annual perlo dinner and alumni baseball game this Saturday Feb. 10 at Cougar Park at Colleton County High School. The alumni game is open to all former Walterboro High School, Ruffin High School and Colleton County players.

Registration for the alumni game will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, with plans for the first pitch to be thrown at 12:30 p.m. There is no fee for participation and no advance registration is required; however, donations will be accepted for the program and former players may contact Coach Jermale Paige at 843-635-2757 to reserve a spot.

Advance $10 perlo dinner tickets are available by contacting a current member of the team. Dinners will also be available for purchase on Saturday on a first-come basis. Paul Pye and friends of the Cougar Baseball Program will be cooking the perlo again this year.