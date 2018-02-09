Bus operation has successful start in Walterboro area | News | The Press and Standard

Walterboro Works has been working.

Ginnie Kozak, planning director for the Lowcountry Council of Governments, said the bus service Palmetto Breeze brought to the city in November has been a success.

Kozak, who worked with Palmetto Breeze to obtain a state grant to put the service in place, said in November 2017, when Walterboro Works was offering free rides to introduce itself, there were a total of 718 passengers.

“In December, even after members of the general public had to pay to ride, there were 439 passengers,” Kozak said.

Mary Lou Franzoni, executive director of Palmetto Breeze, a multi-county transit agency, said the community’s response to Walterboro Works “has been positive.

A $100,000 grant from the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce and the S.C. Workforce Development Board to the Lowcountry Workforce Development Area was obtained to provide the bus service.

The grant’s goal is to provide transportation for those attending training and vocational education programs. Those using the bus service for those purposes receive documentation that allows them to ride free.

Other riders are charged one dollar to ride the bus.

Franzoni said that information gleaned from the two months of operation have not resulted in any changes to the bus routes, stops or times.

“I am hopeful that Colleton County and/or Walterboro will be interested in supporting this route after the grant runs out,” Franzoni said.