Bryant speaks to Republicans | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 21, 2018 at 10:31 am

Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, who plans to file in the gubernatorial race in March, was speaker at the meeting of the Colleton County Republican Party on Thursday Feb. 8 at the Colleton Memorial Library.

Bryant, who served for 12 years in the state senate before being elected lieutenant governor, addressed the more than 40 who attended the public meeting. He shared his platform that includes ethics reform, roads agenda, health care reforms and others.

Bryant has been a consistent conservative, never voting for a tax increase. “Promoting your liberty and protecting your wallet” are his solid objectives. He would like to make the DOT a cabinet level so that the “voters know whom to hold accountable.” He sees a need for pension reform in the state by converting the “state employee pension system to a defined contribution plan.”

Following his remarks, the citizens asked questions about the conditions of the roads, education, and the opioid problem.

The local Republican Party, chaired by Janis K. Blocker, plans to invite all the candidates for governor to speak at a meeting before the June primary. She encourages all citizens to attend these meetings, which are open to the public.

“The local party wants to give the citizens an opportunity to meet and greet the candidates for governor,” said Blocker. “We hope to have one each month until the election in June.”

Charlotte Templeton, who has also announced her intention to file, will be guest speaker Thursday March 8 at 6 p.m. in the Colleton County Council Chambers in the Old Jail Building on Jefferies Blvd.

Templeton, a native of the Upstate, “has spent most of her life in the private sector advising Fortune 500 companies nationally and working in manufacturing locally.”