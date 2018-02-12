Bridie Smoak Dopson | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WILLIAMS – Mrs. Bridie Smoak Dopson, 88, of Williams, entered into eternal life Friday evening Feb. 9, 2018, surrounded by her loving family at Roper Hospital in Charleston. She was the wife of the late Mr. Charlie Rudolph Dopson.

Born July 18, 1929, in Ruffin, she was the last surviving of seven children born to the late Charlie and Georgia Benton Smoak. Mrs. Bridie’s greatest joy in her life first and foremost was serving the Lord, and next she adored her four children, their spouses, and every grandchild and great grandchild, loving them all equally. She took pride in what she could do for others and always possessed a strong work ethic. She was a true Southern lady in every sense and will forever be remembered for that sweet embraceable smile that she always possessed. She was an active and lifelong member of Ruffin Baptist Church. She was also a charter member of the Board of Trustees of the Smoak Cemetery in Ruffin.

Surviving are: her four children, Ruby Dopson Tillman and her husband Manny of Ruffin, Nancy Dopson Hetrick and her husband Bo of Walterboro, Gloria Dopson Warren and her husband Joey of Williams, and Tommie E. Dopson and his wife Vicky of Ruffin; and a dear friend, Mr. Jimmy Nelson of Orangeburg. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, John Rodgers Jr., Lesi Rodgers Chapman and her husband Jason, Aston Hetrick Moody and her husband Kyle, Meagan Hetrick Smoak and her husband Clay, Madelyne Jean Warren, Molly Elizabeth Warren, Thomas Charles Dopson, and Victoria Michelle Dopson; and eleven great grandchildren.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt love and appreciation to Mrs. Bridie’s devoted caretakers, Ann Hawkins and Pat Jones, for their special loving care which they so wonderfully provided.

For those that wish, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to the following: Ruffin Baptist Church, care of Frances Robertson, 7633 Bells Highway, Ruffin, SC 29475; or to, Smoak Family Cemetery, care of Von Smoak, 2640 Paradise Road, Ruffin, SC 29475.

Funeral services were conducted 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon Feb. 11, 2018, at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend Barry Moorhead and the Reverend Robert Johnson, Jr. officiated. Interment followed in Smoak Cemetery, Cane Branch Road, Ruffin.

