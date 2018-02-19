Bonnetta Malphrus Warren | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Mrs. Bonnetta Malphrus Warren, 55, of Ruffin, entered into life eternal Sunday afternoon Feb. 18, 2018, at Trident Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday Feb. 22, 2018 at The Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment will follow in Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro.

Born Feb. 20, 1962 in Ridgeland, she was a daughter of Jacob Lyman Malphrus Sr. and the late Marjorie Irene Hutson Malphrus. She was a graphic designer for 30 years and was a customer service representative for ITW Graphics-South Carolina. She won several national awards for her graphic design while working for Curry Printing in Hilton Head.

She attended Smoaks Church of God of Prophecy. She loved fishing, cooking and grilling out, but most of all loved her children and centered her life around them.

Surviving are: her father, Jacob Lyman Malphrus Sr. of Ridgeland; children, Amber Noel Spurgeon of Hanoverton, Ohio, Paul Christopher Warren, II of Ruffin, and Lizzie Nicole Spurgeon of Ruffin; sisters, Leila Faye Bolton of Hampton, Debora Malphrus Starns and her husband Mike of Ridgeland, and Dicie Malphrus Peeples and her husband Dan of Hampton; brothers, Jacob Lyman Malphrus Jr. of Ridgeland, John Daniel Malphrus and his wife Lynn of Canadys, Joseph E. Kistler Malphrus of Ridgeland, and John Lawton Malphrus and his wife Marie of Nixville; many nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family will receive friends Thursday morning from 10 o’clock until the hour of service at The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.