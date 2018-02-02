Bloodmobile at Good Shepherd collects 50 pints in January | News | The Press and Standard

The Jan. 15 blood drive at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church brought in 59 possible donors with 50 pints of blood collected. “There were two first-time donors. Thank you to all who came in and gave or tried to give. And a special thank you to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for having us,” said coordinator Norma Weeks.

Coming to donate were: Karen Gibson, Barry Crosby, Cathy Crosby, Sharon Paris, Diane Wicker, Stacy Thomas, Renrick Brathwaite, Margarite Catterton, Terry Griffin, Carroll Griffin, Timothy Smyly, Ashley Boyce, Michael Padgett, Douglas Bullock, Ann Patrick, Megan Sherry, Rose Alexander, Mike Kuszmaul, Caffey Moultrie, Diane Biering, Laura Spivey, Celeste Stone, Thomas Weeks, Walter Smith, Jan Canaday, Ernest Canaday, Richard Berry, Mary Howe, Doris Nettles, Bill Weeks, Christine Sawyer, David Soard, Matthew Sawyer, Samuel Hazel, Vicki Syfrett, Gary Hermann, Travis Godley, Casey Blackwell, Arlene Cassedy, Donald Davis, Quinton Morris, Taylor Fussell, Erin Davis, Richard Johnston, Anna Traynham, Mary Sherry, Kristina Moore, Terry Pournelle, P.A. Pournelle, Hope Bishop, Alexis Keen, Summer White, Angel Cannon, Jennifer Bryant, Linda Clark, Sherri Watson, Amber Moyer, Jada Priester and Norma Weeks.

The next blood drive will be March 12 from 1-7 p.m. also at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. For information call Norma Weeks, 843-538-8950.