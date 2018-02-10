Birth Announcement | Kylee Jewel Ayer | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | February 10, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 12:06 pm
Brian and Shanna Ayer announce the birth of their daughter, Kylee Jewel Ayer, on Jan. 12, 2018 in Summerville Medical Center.
Kylee has two big brothers, Kolton and Tyler Ayer.
Her great-grandparents are Alfred and Margie Linder and Laurette Bassett.
Her great-aunt is Faith Linder.
Her grandparents are Wendell and Kathryn Butterfield, Clyde Ayer and Mary Gray, and Linda Brant.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.