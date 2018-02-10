Birth Announcement | Kylee Jewel Ayer | The Press and Standard

Brian and Shanna Ayer announce the birth of their daughter, Kylee Jewel Ayer, on Jan. 12, 2018 in Summerville Medical Center.

Kylee has two big brothers, Kolton and Tyler Ayer.

Her great-grandparents are Alfred and Margie Linder and Laurette Bassett.

Her great-aunt is Faith Linder.

Her grandparents are Wendell and Kathryn Butterfield, Clyde Ayer and Mary Gray, and Linda Brant.