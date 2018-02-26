Betty Frederickson Priester | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

SMOAKS: Mrs. Betty Frederickson Priester, 82, of Smoaks entered into eternal rest Saturday afternoon Feb. 24, 2018, at Pruitt Health Care of Bamberg. She was the loving wife of the late Mr. Leroy Priester.

Born July 3, 1935, in Williams, she was the daughter of the late Eino Frederickson and the late Emma Dell Herndon Frederickson. She was a retired clothing inspector from Youngwear Manufacturing in Smoaks. A lifelong member of Marion Baptist Church in Williams, she was active in many aspects of the church work. At her church, she was a member of the Women’s Missionary Union and was also a former Sunday school teacher. Never meeting a stranger and making friends as she went through life, she made her love for the Lord, her family, and others, evident by the never-ending smile and generosity she embodied.

Surviving are: two sons, Randall Frank Priester and his wife Carol of Ashton and Tony Priester and his wife Kathy of Smoaks; a daughter-in-law, Vivian Priester Lane and her husband Mike of Smoaks; a brother, the Rev. Michael Frederickson and his wife Mattie of Nixville; and a sister, Laura Priester and her husband Curtis of Smoaks. There are seven grandchildren, Shana Crosby (Phillip), Rebecca Priester, Kelvin Priester (Tasha), Monica Moody (Shane), Miranda Fisk (Gary), Bradley Priester (Mindy) and Taylor Priester (Elizabeth); and 13 great-grandchildren that also survive. She was preceded in death by a son, Leroy Allen Priester; two grandchildren, Kathryn Megan Priester and Barbara Hannah Priester; one great-grandchild, Noah Priester; and two sisters, Mary Hiott and Carol F. Stanley.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the nursing staff of Pruitt Health Care of Bamberg for the loving care they provided to Mrs. Priester, as well as her family.

Flowers will be accepted, or for those that wish, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: The Williams Cemetery Fund, care of Mrs. Mary Couch, P.O. Box 33, Williams, S.C. 29493.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon Feb. 27, 2018, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment will follow in the Williams Cemetery.

Arrangements by: The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.