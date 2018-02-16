Beach reunion Sunday Feb. 18 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 14, 2018 at 2:04 pm

THE ANNUAL JOHN Y. AND ELLA BEACH REUNION will be held in the fellowship hall at Doctors Creek Baptist Church on Sunday Feb. 18 starting just after noon. Some of the early history of the family in Colleton County will be discussed. Those attending are asked to bring a pot-luck dish. Other Beach family descendants are also welcome. For information email HiottM@cofc.edu. The Beach ancestors include: back row from left: Roy Beach, Mary Caroline “Brownie” Beach (later Hiott), Ray Beach, Jessie Beach (later Rhodes), Ruby Beach (later Benton), Fuller Beach (bachelor brother of John Y. Beach). Front row from left: Sue Beach (later Hiott) (mother of former news anchor Mike Hiott), Ella Saunders Beach (1868-1940), John Y. Beach (1866-1948), Moody Beach, Emma Beach (later Funderburk).