Barbara Blocker Hall | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

TIPPAH COUNTY, MISS.: Barbara Blocker Hall, 83, resident of the Ripley Community, cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and beloved wife of the late William L. “Bill” Hall, who preceded her in death in 1980, passed away peacefully Friday Feb. 23, 2018 at the Tippah County Hospital in Ripley following an extended illness.

Graveside funeral services are planned for 10 o’clock Tuesday morning Feb. 27, 2018 in the Pine Grove Baptist Church, No. 1 Cemetery, 99 Pine Grove Road, Walterboro.

Born Dec. 6, 1934 in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late James Dial and Tillie Mae Pye Blocker. She was a 1953 graduate of the Walterboro High School where she was a cheerleader.

A native of South Carolina, Mrs. Hall moved with her family to Tippah County, Miss., 43 years ago. A Baptist and homemaker, throughout her life she found much pleasure in serving as a babysitter for family as well as friends. A true Southern lady, Mrs. Hall was an avid NASCAR fan, Ole Miss Rebel football fan and Atlanta Braves fan.

She will be remembered for her love of lighthouses, knitting, crocheting, music and the outdoors including the beach and boating. She was devoted to her family and will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Gale Childers (Elmer), Dale Hall (Polly) both of Ripley, and Carol Buse (Robert) of Walnut;, eight grandchildren, Jaime Whitehead (Chris), Jay Childers (Leigh-Ann), Haylee Smithey (Joseph), Kelly Samples (Chase), Steven Hall, Courtney Jones (DJ), Nolan and Nathan Buse; nine great-grandchildren, Caleigh, Caiden, Izzie, Evan, CJ, Oliver, Riggs, Cade and Candon; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews who reside in South Carolina.

The family request that memorials be directed to the following: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105; Gideon’s International, Post Office Box 4, Ripley, Miss. 38663; SAFE, INC., 105 Clark Pl. Tupelo, Miss. 38804; or tLeBonheur Children’s Hospital, 848 Adams Ave., Memphis, Tenn. 38103.

Arrangements by: The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.