Band of Blue members take multiple honors | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 12:04 pm

The Colleton County Winter Ensembles performed this past weekend at the 2018 Carolina Winter Ensemble Association Premiere South at Colleton County High School.

The Band of Blue Booster Club hosted this regional event for the first time.

The Band of Blue Varsity scored a 61.490 and placed second in Scholastic AA.

The Band of Blue JV scored a 58.20 and placed fourth in Scholastic AAA class among the competing guards.

The Colleton County Middle School “Cadets” scored a 63.42 and placed second in the cadet division.

The Colleton County Middle School “Concert Percussion Cadets,” debuting their program “El Toro Bravo,” earned first place scores in their division.

The Band of Blue Winter Percussion scored a 72.70, taking first in Scholastic AA Percussion with their show “Day of the Dead.”

The Band of Blue Winter Percussion returns to competition this year after winning the Novice Percussion CWEA Regional Championship in 2015 and the SCBDA Winter Ensemble State Championship.

The CCHS Varsity Guard performed their routine “The Hatter” to the song “Danse Macabre” by Camille Saint Saens.

The CCHS JV Guard performed their routine “Remembering Neverland” to the song “When Your Feet Don’t Touch the Ground.”

The CCMS Cadets performed their show “Space Cadets.”

The Band of Blue Winter Ensembles will next compete at Ashley Ridge High School on Feb. 17.

The Band of Blue Varsity, Junior Varsity and the CCMS Cadets are directed by William Thomas with assistance from Katie Hudson and Cathy Meshach.

The Band of Blue Winter Percussion is directed by Gary Stroupe with assistance from Malik Ferguson and Josh Craven.